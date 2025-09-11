Editor choice HouseTop listings Granada Construction Unveils Coastal Luxury Residence in Pebble Beach

Granada Construction, a leading luxury residential design and build firm, is proud to share a preview of its latest coastal residence project in Pebble Beach.

This upcoming home exemplifies Granada Construction’s commitment to blending innovative design with exceptional craftsmanship. The project highlights a seamless connection between coastal living and refined architecture, offering breathtaking ocean views and a sophisticated, contemporary design.

“These projects reflect our dedication to creating custom homes that harmonize with their surroundings while elevating the homeowner experience,” said Jessica, Principal Designer of Granada.

3D previews of the Pebble Beach residence are now featured on the Granada Construction blog, offering a first look at the design and craftsmanship that define the company’s approach.

Granada Design and Build