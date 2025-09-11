Granada Construction Unveils Coastal Luxury Residence in Pebble Beach

NewswatchNGR
Granada Construction, a leading luxury residential design and build firm, is proud to share a preview of its latest coastal residence project in Pebble Beach.

This upcoming home exemplifies Granada Construction’s commitment to blending innovative design with exceptional craftsmanship. The project highlights a seamless connection between coastal living and refined architecture, offering breathtaking ocean views and a sophisticated, contemporary design.

“These projects reflect our dedication to creating custom homes that harmonize with their surroundings while elevating the homeowner experience,” said Jessica, Principal Designer of Granada.

3D previews of the Pebble Beach residence are now featured on the Granada Construction blog, offering a first look at the design and craftsmanship that define the company’s approach.

For more information and project updates, visit www.granada-construction.com.

About Granada Construction

Granada Construction is a full-service design and build firm based in Los Gatos, CA, specializing in custom residential projects throughout the Bay Area and beyond. With a reputation for quality, innovation, and attention to detail, Granada transforms visions into extraordinary living spaces.

Media Contact:

Jessica A.
www.Granada-Construction.com
[email protected]
Granada Design and Build

