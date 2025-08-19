PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — SK Law Office, with offices in Phnom Penh and Washington, D.C., has released a new white paper titled Thailand’s Legal Actions Concerning Cambodia: Jurisdictional Review and International Law Considerations. The report examines recent public remarks by Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai regarding potential legal proceedings involving the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The study, authored by Cambodian attorney Samantha Yem and U.S. international law attorney Bernard Scott Bolls, analyzes jurisdictional principles under international law, relevant treaty obligations, and prior rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). It also outlines possible legal avenues available to both nations while emphasizing constructive engagement through recognized international frameworks.

Background

On August 6, 2025, Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister directed ministries to prepare legal documentation relating to bilateral matters between Thailand and Cambodia. This follows recent reports of differing interpretations regarding certain border areas and the July 28, 2025 ceasefire arrangement.

Key Findings

Jurisdictional Principles: International law recognizes sovereign immunity and prohibits one state’s domestic courts from exercising jurisdiction over another state’s acts within its own territory.

International law recognizes sovereign immunity and prohibits one state’s domestic courts from exercising jurisdiction over another state’s acts within its own territory. ICJ Precedent: The ICJ’s 1962 judgment and 2013 interpretation reaffirmed Cambodia’s sovereignty over the Preah Vihear Temple and surrounding areas, and remain binding on both parties.

The ICJ’s 1962 judgment and 2013 interpretation reaffirmed Cambodia’s sovereignty over the Preah Vihear Temple and surrounding areas, and remain binding on both parties. Legal Scope: Any new litigation would require procedural consent under international law and meet evidentiary and jurisdictional requirements.

Potential Legal Pathways for Thailand

Domestic court filings for interpretation under Thai law

ICJ proceedings or advisory opinions through UN bodies

ASEAN dispute-settlement mechanisms under the ASEAN Charter

UN General Assembly or Security Council deliberations

Potential Options for Cambodia

Reaffirm existing ICJ decisions in diplomatic and legal forums

Clarify jurisdictional positions to international bodies

Consider neutral third-party observation in disputed areas

Prepare formal documentation for bilateral or multilateral discussions

Conclusion

The white paper notes that jurisdiction, procedural consent, and treaty interpretation are central to any prospective legal action. Both Thailand and Cambodia have opportunities to address the matter within recognized dispute resolution mechanisms under international law.

