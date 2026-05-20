Coming Home to Cambodia in the Green Season

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OPINION

Returning from time abroad, a Cambodian lawyer finds that the rains bring more than rice fields back to life — they offer a reminder of renewal, resilience and home.

By H.E. Samantha Yem | Founder & Managing Partner, SK Law Office, Cambodia

After time away overseas, I recently came home to Cambodia during one of the most beautiful times of the year — the Green Season. As my plane touched down, I was reminded of something deeply personal: no matter where life takes me, Cambodia will always be home in my heart.

There is something quietly magical about the country in these months. The rain breathes life back into the land. Rivers run strong again, the rice fields turn emerald, and the countryside feels fresh, calm and alive. The sound of rainfall, the smell of wet earth, the green stretching to the horizon — together they create a stillness that is hard to find anywhere else.

Time spent in fast-moving cities and demanding professional environments made returning home during the Green Season a reminder that real beauty is often found in simplicity — in nature, in family, in culture, and in the warmth of human connection.

For Cambodia, the Green Season is more than rain. It is a season of renewal, resilience and hope. It nourishes our farms, sustains our communities, and reconnects us to the rhythm of the natural world. It reminds us that growth often begins quietly.

Cambodia today continues to move forward with confidence and ambition. We are seeing real transformation — in infrastructure, investment, tourism, education and international cooperation. Yet what makes the country truly special is that, through all this progress, we have held on to our kindness, our authenticity and our hospitality.

I believe Cambodia has tremendous potential as a destination for eco-tourism, wellness retreats, sustainable hospitality and peaceful living. In a world where so many people are searching for balance and meaning, Cambodia offers something genuine: a place to reconnect with nature, with culture, and with oneself.

To friends, colleagues and partners around the world, I warmly invite you to experience Cambodia in this season — to visit our rivers, mountains and forests, our coastal provinces and countryside communities, and to discover the quiet beauty of the Kingdom and the warmth of the Khmer people.

As Cambodia turns green once again, may this season bring peace, good health, renewal and new opportunity to us all. And once again, my beloved Cambodia reminds me why it will always be home.

Samantha Yem is a Cambodian attorney, strategic advisor, and institutional builder who combines legal expertise, international business vision, and strategic leadership to advance investment, development, and cross-border opportunities in Cambodia and beyond.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of this publication.