H.E. Samantha Yem Calls on ASEAN Leaders to Place Health Justice at the Center of National Development at KLIC 2025 

H.E. Samantha Yem, Founder and President of SK Law Office and Advisor to the Royal Government of Cambodia, today urged ASEAN governments to make health justice a central pillar of national development, delivering a keynote address at the Knowledge Lab for Innovation Community (KLIC) 2025 in Hanoi.

“Health justice is not charity – it is a legal protection owed to every person,” Yem said. “No nation can achieve sustainable prosperity with an unhealthy, unprotected population. Economic growth, technological advancement, and national security all depend on the safety and wellbeing of our people.”

Yem outlined three pillars essential to advancing health justice across Southeast Asia: intentional, long-term system-building; measurable national commitments; and strong accountability mechanisms. She emphasized that accountability must be understood not as punishment, but as a public guarantee that governments will protect citizens’ rights in times of crisis and in everyday life.

Turning to regional cooperation, Yem emphasized that health justice is critical to ASEAN’s collective resilience against cross-border threats, including pandemics, climate-driven disasters, and emerging public health risks.

“A strong ASEAN begins with strong member states,” she said. “When each country builds resilient health and protection systems, the entire region becomes more stable, secure, and prepared.”

As regional leaders move toward the adoption of the Hanoi Declaration, Yem warned that true progress will be judged by outcomes, not rhetoric.

“Declarations do not create justice – leaders and systems do,” she said. “The real measure of commitment is the protection people feel in their daily lives.”

She concluded with a call to action: “Health justice begins with us. With clarity, courage, and conviction, we can build an ASEAN where no one is left behind.”

H.E. Samantha Yem is a Cambodian-American attorney and government advisor specializing in corporate law, investment structuring, and regulatory affairs across Southeast Asia.

SK Law Office is a Phnom Penh-based law firm providing legal services in corporate, investment, finance, real estate, and regulatory matters.

Media Contact Office of H.E. Samantha

Yem

SK Law Office

Email: info@sk-laws.com

Website: sk-laws.com

