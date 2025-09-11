Editor choice HouseTop listings Anthony’s Window Washing & More – Serving the Central Coast with Sparkling Results

Anthony’s Window Washing & More

Serving the Central Coast with Sparkling Results

For homeowners and businesses along California’s beautiful Central Coast, keeping windows and exteriors spotless can be a challenge. That’s where Anthony’s Window Washing & More comes in. Based in Grover Beach, this trusted company provides top-tier cleaning services across nearby communities including Arroyo Grande, Oceano, San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Morro Bay, Nipomo, and Trilogy—delivering professional results that brighten both homes and businesses.

Locally Rooted, Customer Focused

Anthony G., the owner, runs his business with a simple promise: excellence from start to finish. Fully licensed and insured, he and his team ensure every job is handled with professionalism and care. From your first quote to the final inspection, Anthony prioritizes customer satisfaction with competitive rates and reliable service.

Services that Shine

Anthony’s Window Washing & More provides a wide range of cleaning solutions designed for coastal living, where salty air, fog, and dust can quickly take a toll:

Window Cleaning – Streak-free, crystal-clear results for homes and storefronts.

Solar Panel Cleaning – Pure-water cleaning system to keep panels efficient and damage-free.

Pressure Washing & Soft Washing – Restore driveways, stucco, siding, and more with eco-friendly, CARB-compliant equipment.

House Washing, Gutter Cleaning & Screen Care – Complete exterior solutions that protect your property and boost curb appeal.

Affordable Packages

Anthony’s team makes exterior cleaning accessible for households of all sizes, with clear, upfront pricing:

Mobile homes: starting at $195

Single-level homes: pressure washing starting at $195 (prices increase for larger/multi-level homes)

Regular homes: window and exterior packages starting at $295

Driveway or roof pressure washing: starting at $195

Rave Reviews from the Central Coast

Anthony’s reputation across Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, and beyond is built on satisfied customers:

“Very professional and excellent attention to detail. Extremely pleased with the quality of service.”

“Great price and even better service! Anthony is a true professional and was a pleasure to work with.”

“Wow! The quality of work is incredible. Anthony and his team are nothing short of amazing.”

Why It Matters on the Central Coast

From the seaside breezes of Morro Bay to the rolling hills of Arroyo Grande and Nipomo, maintaining clean windows and exteriors isn’t just about looks—it’s about protecting your property from salt, dust, and weather exposure. Anthony’s Window Washing & More gives homeowners peace of mind, knowing their investments are cared for by a professional team that understands local conditions.

Book Your Cleaning Today

If you’re in Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Morro Bay, Nipomo, or Trilogy and want your home or business to shine, contact Anthony’s Window Washing & More at 559-268-4669 or request a free quote through anthonyswindowwash.com.

